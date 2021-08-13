CM seeks report of kidnap-cum murder incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday sought a report from the Regional Police Officer Sahiwal about an incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a two-year-old child in limits of PS Arifwala in Pakpattan.

The chief minister directed action against the criminals and also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He also directed to complete legal process against the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested accused Farzana Kausar and Wazir Ahmad.