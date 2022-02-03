CM seeks report of murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the IG police about the murder of Jawad Malik, a former office bearer of the PTI Youth Wing Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the IG police about the murder of Jawad Malik, a former office bearer of the PTI Youth Wing Gujranwala.

He directed the immediate arrest of the accused and also extended heartfelt sympathies tothe bereaved family.