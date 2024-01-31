CM Seeks Report Of NA Candidate's Killing In Bajaur From IGP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain on Wednesday took notice of the murder of a National Assembly candidate Rehan Zaib in Bajaur and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.
The chief minister expressed condolences and heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for courage to bear the loss with fortitude.
He directed the police chief to conduct a thorough investigation into the assassination and submit a report to him within three days.
He assured strict action against the elements involved in the incident.
