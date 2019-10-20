(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a youth due to kite string and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

Usman Buzdar also directed to complete investigation of the incident and the responsible should be taken to task.

A ban on kite flying law should be implemented, the chief minister said.