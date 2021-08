LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the recovery of the body of a 12-year-old-child in the Sunder area.

The CM ordered for the early arrest of the accused and extended sympathies to the bereaved family and promised provision of justice at every cost.