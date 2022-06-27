(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) about the murder of a missing child in Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) about the murder of a missing child in Shahdara.

The chief minister said the accused did not deserve any leniency and their early arrest should be ensured, adding that provision of justice should be ensured.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.