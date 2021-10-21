CM seeks report on factory fire

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Lahore and secretary labour about an incident of fire at Multan Road factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Lahore and secretary labour about an incident of fire at Multan Road factory.

He ordered for identifying reasons for fire, adding that action should be initiated against those responsible for the negligence.

The CM also condoled the death of a labourer and extended sympathies to the heirs.