CM Seeks Report On Fire At Holy Family Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi, while taking notice of an incident of fire at Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi.
The CM directed the commissioner to supervise rescue activities.
The chief minister also ordered to ensure safety of patients and hospital property.
