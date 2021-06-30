UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Seeks Report On Fire Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

CM seeks report on fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner and CCPO Lahore about an incident of fire in a girls hostel near Raiwind Road Safari Park.

He has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two women and extended sympathies to their heirs.

He has directed to investigate the incident, adding that injured women be provided best medical facilities.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Raiwind Fire Chief Minister Punjab Road Women From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

32 minutes ago

Govt taking care of poor families, providing loan ..

54 seconds ago

Canadian Economy Shrinks in April for First Time i ..

56 seconds ago

Putin's phone-in hit by 'cyberattacks'

27 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecast in northern Sindh

27 minutes ago

DC reviews anti dengue arrangements

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.