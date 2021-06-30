CM seeks report on fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner and CCPO Lahore about an incident of fire in a girls hostel near Raiwind Road Safari Park.

He has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two women and extended sympathies to their heirs.

He has directed to investigate the incident, adding that injured women be provided best medical facilities.