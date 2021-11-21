CM seeks report on fire incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad division about the fire incident in a factory.

He directed Rescue 1122 and other departments concerned to speed up the relief activities. He ordered the administration to remain present on-the-spot and monitor the relief operations. He ordered for using all-out resources to extinguish the fire at the earliest.