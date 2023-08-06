CM seeks report on Gujjar Khan well accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of four people during a well-digging incident near Gujjar Khan.

He called for a detailed report on the incident from commissioner Rawalpindi and ordered a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event.

Mohsin Naqvi also conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the grieving families.