CM seeks report on Gujranwala van incident, expresses sorrow over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious humanlives due to fire incident in a van in Gujranwala.

According to the CM house sources here on Sunday evening, he sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Gujranwala of the incident.

The CM directed that after investigating the fire incident, a comprehensive investigation report be submitted to him. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the deceased passengers. Usman Buzdar directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.