CM Seeks Report On Harassment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab about sexual harassment and video shooting of children in the area of Raiwind Road and ordered for holding a thorough investigation to arrest the culprits involved in the nefarious practice.

Prompt legal action should be initiated against the culprits. They would not escape from the law, no matter how influential they might be. They do not deserve any leniency, the CM said.

