CM seeks report on hurdles in supply of free flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed concerns over reports of disorder in certain cities related to distribution of free flour under the Ramazan relief package.

In response, he directed the provincial administration to provide a detailed report on the matter. The CM also ordered to improve arrangements for supply of free flour so that citizens do not face any difficulties.

Commissioners, regional police officer, deputy commissioners and district police officers have been directed to visit the distribution centres in their respective areas to promptly address any issues and submit a report.

Moreover, any complaints regarding provision of free flour should be resolved immediately, he said and emphasised the need to expedite verification process for citizens while ensuring that they receive their flour supply without any delay.