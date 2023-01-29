CM seeks report on Kallar Kahar coal mine accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday took notice of a coal mine accident in Kallar Kahar and directed to expedite the relief activities.

The CM directed Commissioner Rawalpindi division and RPO Rawalpindi to reach the accident site immediately, and sought a report from the chief secretary about the incident.

He directed to submit the incident inquiry report within 72 hours and those responsible for committing negligence should be ascertained. Mohsin Naqvi further directed that all resources should be utilised to get the miners out of coal mines stranded inside and expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of two miners in a mine accident.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased miners. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured miners.