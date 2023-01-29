UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report On Kallar Kahar Coal Mine Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 10:20 PM

CM seeks report on Kallar Kahar coal mine accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday took notice of a coal mine accident in Kallar Kahar and directed to expedite the relief activities.

The CM directed Commissioner Rawalpindi division and RPO Rawalpindi to reach the accident site immediately, and sought a report from the chief secretary about the incident.

He directed to submit the incident inquiry report within 72 hours and those responsible for committing negligence should be ascertained. Mohsin Naqvi further directed that all resources should be utilised to get the miners out of coal mines stranded inside and expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of two miners in a mine accident.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased miners. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured miners.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Kallar Kahar SITE Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

38 minutes ago
 SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews ..

Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

4 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

5 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.