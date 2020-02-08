CM seeks report on kids death in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday sought a report on the death of two children in a fire incident taking place in a slum area of Gujrat.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the deaths and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment facilities to the injured children.