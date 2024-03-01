CM Seeks Report On Murder Of Domestic Worker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder following alleged torture of a domestic worker in Sargodha
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder following alleged torture of a domestic worker in Sargodha.
She immediately sought a report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the incident.
According to the initial report, the accused has been identified, and raids are underway to apprehend him. Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged that the perpetrator be brought to justice swiftly. She stated that violence of any kind has no place in Punjab.
