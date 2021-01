(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Oficer (RPO) Gujranwala about the murder of a mother and her four children in the jurisdiction of Police Station Cantt in Gujranwala.

The CM also extended sympathies to the heirs and ordered for the arrest of the killers.