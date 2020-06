LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO about the murder of four persons of a family in Gulistan Colony, Sahiwal.

The CM directed to take legal action by ensuring the earlyarrest of accused and assured that justice would be providedto the bereaved heirs at every cost.