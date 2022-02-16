CM seeks report on murder of mother, daughter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a mother and her daughter in Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a mother and her daughter in Shahdara.

The chief minister has directed the arrest of the accused at the earliest.