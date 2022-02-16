CM Seeks Report On Murder Of Mother, Daughter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a mother and her daughter in Shahdara.
The chief minister has directed the arrest of the accused at the earliest.