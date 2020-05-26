CM seeks report on Pattoki train-car accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and shock over the death of four members of the same family in a train-car collision at a railway crossing,near Pattoki,district Kasur.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

He sought a report from the administration about the accident. He termed it serious negligenceas the railway crossing gate (phatak) was open when the arrived.

Chief Minister directed that those responsible for the "criminal negligence" must face legal action.