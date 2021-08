(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)Lahore about the incident of vandalising the statue of Ranjit Singh.

The CM directed legal action against the accused. He also directed to restore the statue in its original shape.