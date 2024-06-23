Open Menu

CM Seeks Report On Swing Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

CM seeks report on swing collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident of collapse of a swing in Khushab, Joharabad, in which 24 people including children were injured.

The CM also sought a detailed report on the incident, saying that a thorough inquiry should be conducted to fix responsibility, and strict action should be taken against the accused.

The chief minister directed authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

