CM seeks report on transgenders murder in Harpa

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of transgenders' killing in Harpa, sought report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The chief minister directed the RPO to arrest the unidentified assailants of two transgenders by providing justice to their families and ensure security for transgenders.

He also directed to devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent happening of such sad incidents in future.

