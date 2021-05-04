UrduPoint.com
CM Seeks Report On Vani Incident In Muzaffargarh

Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM seeks report on Vani incident in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan about an incident of 'Vani' of two girls in Muzaffargarh and ordered for the arrest of all the accused.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the girls and a case was registered. The police arrested two accused and raids were being conducted to nab the remaining accused.

