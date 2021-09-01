CM seeks report over alleged use of expire stents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department regarding the news aired on the media about the alleged use of expired stents in Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

He directed to hold an inquiry to identify and take action against the negligent staff responsible for this remissness.