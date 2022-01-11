CM seeks report over child kidnap-cum-murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi about the kidnap-cum-murder of a child and directed to immediately arrest the criminals.

The CM has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family, adding that they would be provided justice.