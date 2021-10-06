UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report Over Drowning Of Five Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM seeks report over drowning of five children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan about the sad incident of drowning of five children at Basti Jeewan Jindani area of DG Khan.

The CM has extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family over the death of five children and expressed grief and sorrow.

He prayed that May Almighty Allah grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

