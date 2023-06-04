CM seeks report over finding dead bodies of two brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow over finding dead bodies of two young brothers from a house at Millat Park.

Mohsin Naqvi sought a report about the sorrowful incident from CCPO Lahore and directed to probe the sorrowful incident from every aspect and facts should be brought to light.

The CM directed to investigate the incident in a scientific manner and all requirements of justice should be fulfilled. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs.