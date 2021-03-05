UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Seeks Report Over Lecturer's Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

CM seeks report over lecturer's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore about the death of a college lecturer Aftab Ahmed due to kite twine and ordered for taking action against those responsible for the negligence.

The CM directed the police to strictly implement the law banning kite flying and reiterated that indiscriminate action be initiated against the violators.

He also extended sympathies to the heirs.

Meanwhile, SHO Ichhra Police Station Muhammad Azhar Ishaq has been suspended for showing negligence.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Police Station From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

52 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

56 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

1 hour ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

1 hour ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.