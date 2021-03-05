LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore about the death of a college lecturer Aftab Ahmed due to kite twine and ordered for taking action against those responsible for the negligence.

The CM directed the police to strictly implement the law banning kite flying and reiterated that indiscriminate action be initiated against the violators.

He also extended sympathies to the heirs.

Meanwhile, SHO Ichhra Police Station Muhammad Azhar Ishaq has been suspended for showing negligence.