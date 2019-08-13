UrduPoint.com
CM Seeks Report Regarding Flood Rainwater Drains

Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

CM seeks report regarding flood rainwater drains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has sought a report about the water-flow in rainwater drains in Koh-e-Suleman and flood situation in Rajanpur.

The chief minister directed that the district administration and PDMA should remain alert and flow of water in rainfall drains should be continuously monitored.

He said relief activities should be started in the affected areas and every possible step should be taken for the protection of lives and property of people.

He said relief camps should be set up in affected areas and necessary amenities and equipment should be provided and officers of concerned departments should monitor the relief activities.

He said the detailed report of relief activities should be submitted to his office.

Your Thoughts and Comments

