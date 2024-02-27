CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the 'Clean Punjab' project, dedicated to the extensive repair of streets throughout the province.

In this regard, the CM sought suggestions from members of the Punjab Assembly who called on her on Tuesday. Members of the Punjab Assembly from Sheikhupura and Kasur met with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and congratulated her on assuming the post of Chief Minister.

The CM also called for a plan to ensure the supply of clean drinking water and sewage systems in villages, as well as an immediate plan for the repair of small roads and streets in cities and villages.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the goal of making every constituency a model of development projects and urged for the immediate resolution of people's issues.

Among the newly elected members of the Provincial Assembly were Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Hasan Raza, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas Khan, Muhammad Naeem Safdar, Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, Ahsan Raza Khan, Mahmood Anwar, and Rana Sikandar Hayat.

All members highlighted the problems and public needs in their Constituencies. Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed the members of the Punjab Assembly to submit written demands for projects. They thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her attention.

Parvaiz Rasheed, Members of Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, and Sania Ashiq were also present.

