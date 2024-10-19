CM Seeks Sustainable Plan For Polio Eradication
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a sustainable and actionable plan to eliminate polio environmental samples from the province.
Chairing a meeting on polio eradication here on Saturday, she directed the health authorities that a robust vaccination campaign be launched at all entry points into Punjab to achieve the complete elimination of the polio virus.
In the meeting, it was decided to track and register mobile and migrant populations across Punjab to ensure comprehensive vaccination coverage.
The CM also stressed the need for accurate data collection on missing children during vaccination drives, aiming to ensure that no child is overlooked. Proposals for enhancing the vaccination campaign’s effectiveness through a detailed micro-plan were reviewed, with the ultimate goal of making Punjab polio-free.
The CM said “Our commitment is to completely eradicate polio from Punjab, and I am personally monitoring the vaccination efforts. Public cooperation is key to achieving this goal.” She stressed the importance of maintaining the cold chain in line with SOPs during the campaign and expressed concern over the rise in virus circulation in the province.
The chief minister also highlighted the need to focus on districts where vaccination efforts have been weaker, calling for immediate attention and reinforcement.
Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, Parliamentary Secretary Uzma Kardar, Sania Ashiq, Dr. Adnan Khan, the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials attended the meeting.
