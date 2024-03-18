CM seeks Turkish help for setting up Sufi university, discusses CPEC with chinese diplomat

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is working to boost industrial and agriculture sector by inviting foreign investment here to achieve the objectives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is working to boost industrial and agriculture sector by inviting foreign investment here to achieve the objectives.

The government will offer different incentives to foreign investors, he said while talking to the Consul Generals of China Yang Yundong, Japan HATTORI Masaru, Turkey Cemal Sangu, and Russia Andrey Fedorov who called on him separately here at the CM House.

The consul generals congratulated him on his election as Sindh CM for the third time and wished him all success. Apart from discussing matters of mutual interest, they discussed investment and exchange of trade delegation to promote business, and commerce activity in this region.

The CM Sindh and Consul General of China Yang Yundong, held talks on CPEC projects, the Karachi Circular Railway, and agriculture sector. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that some lines of the BRT bus system have started functioning while two are under construction. “The KCR would be the feeder of the BRT lines and with its construction, the transport issue would be resolved in this city,” he said.

The Consul General said that KCR was a priority project of the CPEC and it would be approved shortly.

Murad Shah said that during the last tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, various projects of agriculture were discussed and MoUs were signed to achieve the progress.

Now, the time has come to implement the agriculture projects under which scientific methods would be adopted to improve the yields of the crops.

The CM and CG Japan HATTORI Masaru discussed investment in different sectors including electronics and automobiles. During discussion, it was decided that a meeting between Sindh Investment Department and Consulate’s top officers would be organised to select the sectors for investment.

The CG Turkey Cemal Sangu while meeting with CM said that they wanted to expand their education system in the rural areas. Currently, the Turkish schools are operating in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

Murad Ali Shah said that he would arrange a meeting of the education minister with him regarding establishing Turkish schools in rural areas. The CM Sindh said that President Asif Zardari was interested in establishing Sufi University at Bhit Shah. He said that Turkey has a strong Sufi culture, and Turkish scholars could help establish Sufi universities here in this area.

The CG assured the CM about arranging a delegation of Sufi scholars for visiting Sindh areas to discuss modalities

for realizing the idea of the university project here.

Russian Consul General, Andrey Fedorov in his meeting with the CM discussed matters of mutual interest.