CM seeks water recycling plan for Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday directed to provide him with a water recycling plan to overcome the water shortage in Murree.

He sought water recycling plan while presiding over a meeting at Government House Murree, says a handout issued here. Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, RPO, CPO Rawalpindi and others were present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed to hold an inquiry about the construction of illegal buildings and sought details of buildings constructed without approved maps or authority's permission.

He also announced restoration of Iqbal library and revamping of the expressway.

He said that walking street and 'Pindi Point' would be restored along with restoration and beautification of link roads, adding that special attention should be paid to solid waste management.

Hamza Shahbaz stressed that infrastructure and standard of municipal services should be improved, adding that the general bus stand should be restored by June.

He instructed the officers to activate the online portal of Murree without any delay. Control rooms of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Tourism department should be set up to deal with any untoward incident, he added.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi briefed about Murree's improvement plan. It was stated that about 600 buildings were constructed during the last four years without maps.