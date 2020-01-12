CM sends bouquet to Mujeebur Rehman Shami

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday sent a bouquet to the renowned journalist, intellectual and a columnist Mujeebur Raman Shami.

He prayed for the early recovery of Shami and expressed good wishes for him, said a handout.

He said that Mujeebur Rahman Shami has unique position among the columnist and lauded his services in the field of journalism.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant early recovery to Shami.