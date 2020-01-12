UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Sends Bouquet To Mujeebur Rehman Shami

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM sends bouquet to Mujeebur Rehman Shami

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday sent a bouquet to the renowned journalist, intellectual and a columnist Mujeebur Raman Shami.

He prayed for the early recovery of Shami and expressed good wishes for him, said a handout.

He said that Mujeebur Rahman Shami has unique position among the columnist and lauded his services in the field of journalism.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant early recovery to Shami.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Sunday Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

12 minutes ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

12 minutes ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

27 minutes ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

27 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

42 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.