CM sends case of prisoners escaping from Jail of Chaman to CMIT for probing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo on Tuesday sent a summary of the case regarding firing incident and the escape of the prisoners in judicial lock-up Chaman on June 29, 2023 from the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs of Balochistan Government to Chairman, Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) recommended to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

According to press release, after effectively examining the motives and causes of incident in the inquiry, a report of recommendations would be submitted to the chief minister.