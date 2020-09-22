UrduPoint.com
CM, Senior Minister Discuss Flour And Wheat Situation In Province

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM, senior minister discuss flour and wheat situation in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed availability of wheat and flour in the province.

The CM ordered for taking indiscriminate action against the elements involved in unjustified increase in the rate of flour, says a handout issued here.

He ordered for taking every step to stabilise the price of flour and said the staff concerned should also visit commercial areas to monitor the field situation.

The CM termed the all parties conference (APC) of the opposition a flopped drama, adding that it had again proved that the opposition only wanted to protect its personal interests. The opposition's APC ended in fiasco and the opposition parties totally ignored the national interests, he added.

The CM warned that the looters could not hoodwink people through their APC drama as the citizens were fully aware of the corrupt elements. The rejected elements could not deceive the people now, he added. The opposition parties were, in fact, trying to obstruct the national development in the country.

Usman Buzdar lamented the negative role played by the opposition and observed that the APC drama exposed them again.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the food Department was ensuring supply of flour and different steps were being taken to ensure its availability at the notified rates. The Food Department officials were also monitoring the price of flour, he added.

The negative politics of the opposition had been exposed through the APC and their credibility had also been eroded, he added.

