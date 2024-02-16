CM sets 10 days deadline for Services Hospital lab

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Services Hospital to monitor the construction of a new lab and diagnostic center at its front

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Services Hospital to monitor the construction of a new lab and diagnostic center at its front.

The CM set a deadline of 10 days, adding that the project should be completed with accelerated speed.

The lab and diagnostic center would help earn revenue for the hospital, the CM said and directed Principal SIMS to get it completed under his supervision.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, health secretary, secretary C&W, commissioner Lahore and others were also present.