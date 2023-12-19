Open Menu

CM Sets Deadline For Protected U-turns In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 06:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday chaired a meeting focusing on addressing traffic issues in Lahore.

The meeting approved the establishment of protected U-turns at the six busiest intersections of the city to streamline traffic flow. The CM set a deadline of January 19 for the implementation of the U-turns at Qadir Topash Chowk, Gujjumatta Chowk, Nishtar Chowk, Khokhar Chowk, and Joray Pull Chowk.

Additionally, approval was granted to relocate Babusabu Toll Plaza, and various proposals were examined to alleviate congestion at the Thokar Niaz Baig entrance on Multan Road.

A consensus was reached to direct heavy traffic onto the M2 Motorway. The CM emphasized the need for sustainable measures to ensure smooth traffic flow on Multan Road.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector General of Police, Additional IG, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, CTO, and relevant officials.

