CM Sets Dec 31 Deadline For Revamping 1,236 Health Centers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the record revamping of health centers across the province is nearing completion.
In her statement on Tuesday, she revealed that the project to upgrade and rehabilitate 1,236 health centers in Punjab is progressing rapidly. "Dilapidated health centers will be transformed into makeshift clinics to ensure access to healthcare," she said.
CM Maryam Nawaz set a deadline of December 31 for the completion of the project, underscoring her commitment to providing the best medical facilities to the people of Punjab.
The CM highlighted that the revamping project includes 286 health centers in Central Punjab, 363 in the North Zone, and 587 in South Punjab. She further shared that 20 percent of health centers in Central Punjab, 28 percent in the North Zone, and over 25 percent in South Punjab have already been completed.
"The transformation of 1,219 health centers into family clinics is progressing rapidly," she added, noting that plastering of 772 units, flooring of 384 units, and finishing work on 74 units are currently underway.
“Teams of C&W Punjab are working diligently to ensure the timely completion of the project." She added, "We are committed to fulfilling our promise of providing the best healthcare facilities to the people."
The CM said basic health centers will be transformed into modern clinics, and emphasized that the shortage of doctors and staff would be addressed. “We will establish clinics in Punjab's villages that will surpass even private hospitals in the cities,” she added.
Providing top-quality healthcare at people's doorsteps will reduce the pressure on large hospitals," she said and directed the relevant authorities to ensure that the health centers meet the highest construction standards during the revamping process.
