CM sets one week target to eliminate encroachments across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif set a target to eliminate encroachments across Punjab within a week and gave target to Deputy Commissioners to undertake crackdown against corruption and designing a better system.

The CM directed to establish urban forests on government land in every city and issued orders to ensure the success of “No to Plastic” campaign across the province and directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for violating the “Marriage Act”.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the CM presided over a special meeting to review “KPIs” of Sargodha Division. The Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali gave a detailed briefing.

The meeting reviewed KPIs of cleanliness, health, education, price control and monitoring of outsourced schools. A report was presented on the violation of the Marriage Act, encroachments, cleanliness, condition of parks, beautification of intersections and cities. The KPIs of manhole covers, stray dogs, sewage, transport fitness certificate, urban forest development were also reviewed in the meeting.

The CM directed the deputy commissioners to ensure cleanliness of streets and muhallas in their respective districts along with redressing public complaints. It has been made mandatory for pet dogs to wear collars across the province otherwise fines and strict action will be taken for committing violations. A principle decision has been made to implement a vaccination and registration system of pet dogs.

She ordered to designate bike lanes on roads along with separating them with fences and small walls under the Chinese model. She directed to make it mandatory for bikers to wear helmets along with ensuring proper functioning of back lights and indicators, etc.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed construction of zebra crossings for children in front of schools and adopt a zero-tolerance on issuing fitness certificates of school vans. She expressed her indignation over the complaints of inconvenience being caused to the worshipers and citizens due to stagnant dirty water on the roads.

She directed to relocate settlements of poor people in various places in the cities to alternative locations. The CM directed to ensure restriction of a single-line cart market and further directed that carts should not be seen at any place other than the approved design and location.

She directed to ensure cleanliness of bus stands, provision of fans, clean drinking water and best seating places along with making bus stops and bus depots of every city a model. In the meeting, it was decided to entrust monitoring of the performance of MS of hospitals to the deputy commissioners. She directed to launch a comprehensive cleanliness campaign in Sargodha and commended the administration for ensuring supply of fertilizers at controlled rates across the province.

The CM appreciated the administration for creating monuments, waterfalls, beautiful models at intersections in Mianwali and beautification of parks. She said, “Excellence in governance should be visible in every city." She asserted that dilapidated roads should not be seen in any city, potholes should be filled with patchwork.

She directed that signboards should be clearly visible on the roads and new sign boards should also be installed. The land mafia will not be allowed to roam freely in Punjab. DCs should also undertake monitoring of houses being built under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program.”

The CM said “Street lights should be operational in streets and markets. Green belts should be made under the overhead bridge, drug addicts should not be seen anywhere.” She expressed displeasure over public complaints about DHQ Sargodha and directed to immediately redress public grievances. She asserted that strict action will be taken if the problems are not resolved despite repeated complaints. She appreciated cleanliness arrangements in Murree on the arrival of the President of Belarus.