CM sets targets of zero polio cases, zero missing children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is committed to eradicating polio from the province, setting an ambitious target of zero polio cases and zero missing children during vaccination campaigns.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the CM added, “no child should be deprived of polio vaccine,” and directed Deputy Commissioners across the province to ensure the effectiveness of the ongoing anti-polio campaign. She instructed them to monitor union council-level performance daily and to actively oversee the implementation of the microplan for vaccination.

“The goal of zero polio cases is within our reach through coordinated efforts,” she asserted. “It is absolutely unacceptable for any child in Punjab to remain vulnerable to this preventable disease,” she said.

During the meeting, the Punjab Secretary for Primary and Secondary Healthcare gave a comprehensive briefing to the Chief Minister on the progress and challenges of the campaign.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged all district administrations to work with unwavering dedication, stressing that the health and safety of Punjab’s children must remain a top priority.