CM Sets Up Emergency Flood Control Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has established an emergency flood control room at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. Mohsin Iqbal, Deputy Secretary (Governance), has been appointed as the focal person/in-charge of the Emergency Flood Control Room.

The Emergency Flood Control Room will coordinate all kinds of activities, information, and emergencies with relevant stakeholders.

The emergency control room can be reached at the following contact numbers: UAN: 091-111-712-713 Fax: 091-9210707 WhatsApp: 0343-2222949

