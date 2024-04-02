CM Sets Up Task Force To Check Electricity Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting focusing on electricity theft, established a task force to tackle electricity pilferage at the district level
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting focusing on electricity theft, established a task force to tackle electricity pilferage at the district level.
The CM said this task force will include representatives of Police, Magistrate, Intelligence, Recovery, DC Office, Prosecution and Law Departments, adding that more than 600 Special Police teams will also participate in anti-power theft campaign.
The CM directed the authorities concerned to amend laws for the prevention of electricity theft and effective recovery of electricity dues.
She directed for strong and effective prosecution in power theft cases.
Earlier, the Federal Secretary Power Division gave a detailed presentation online on current status of electricity theft in all districts of Punjab including Lahore.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IGP, Chairman P&D, Secretaries and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice5 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages7 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister7 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter7 minutes ago
-
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices7 minutes ago
-
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad6 minutes ago
-
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff6 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April6 minutes ago
-
Minister for regularization of tourism activities to increase revenue, service delivery,6 minutes ago
-
CDA adopting comprehensive strategy to ensure best facilities in hospitals6 minutes ago