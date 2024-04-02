CM sets up task force to check electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting focusing on electricity theft, established a task force to tackle electricity pilferage at the district level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting focusing on electricity theft, established a task force to tackle electricity pilferage at the district level.

The CM said this task force will include representatives of Police, Magistrate, Intelligence, Recovery, DC Office, Prosecution and Law Departments, adding that more than 600 Special Police teams will also participate in anti-power theft campaign.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to amend laws for the prevention of electricity theft and effective recovery of electricity dues.

She directed for strong and effective prosecution in power theft cases.

Earlier, the Federal Secretary Power Division gave a detailed presentation online on current status of electricity theft in all districts of Punjab including Lahore.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IGP, Chairman P&D, Secretaries and other officers concerned attended the meeting.