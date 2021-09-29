UrduPoint.com

CM Setup Coordination Committee On Dengue Prevention

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:22 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday constituted provincial coordination committee under Chief Secretary to review dengue situation and adopt effective preventive measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday constituted provincial coordination committee under Chief Secretary to review dengue situation and adopt effective preventive measures.

Chief Minister presided over a meeting on anti-dengue measures�and preventive measures across the province.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, relevant administrative secretaries, Commissioner Peshawar division and concerned officials of health department .

The committee was tasked for better coordination among the concerned departments and implementation of the dengue action plan.

The coordination committee will submit a weekly report to the Chief Minister on the dengue situation.

While chairing the meeting , Chief Minister directed district administration to fully ensure implementation of the dengue action plan , adding government would provide all resources for this purpose.

He stressed the need of effective door to door anti-Dengue awareness camping through volunteers and community involvement.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to regularly hold a meeting to monitor dengue situation in their respective districts.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on medical treatment to dengue patients in hospitals , preventive measures and other related issues.

The meeting was informed that 1068 dengue patients have recovered out of total 1173 positive cases reported so far.Total 105 dengue patients under treatment in hospitals across and no deaths is reported so far.

Peshawar has the highest 253 dengue cases and 10 dengue hotspots have been identified in the provincial metropolitan.

The meeting was informed that all the necessary medicines and supplies for anti- dengue campaign have been provided to all districts.

Health officials informed that 10-bed units have been setup for dengue patients in all district headquarters and tehsil headquarters hospitals, besides appointment of antidengue focal persons.

