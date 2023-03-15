CM Shah appointed Prof. Dr. Aneel as Pro-VC Mehran University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Universities and Boards Department has appointed Prof. Dr. Aneel Kumar as new Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshor.

According to university spokesman, Prof. Dr.

Aneel Kumar who was serving as Dean and the Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the varsity's main campus for a period of four years.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Lachaman Das have congratulated Prof. Dr. Aneel Kumar on his appointment of the Pro-Vice Chancellor and hoped that his academic and administrative experience will benefit the university.