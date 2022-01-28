CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fishermen

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah considering the request of local MPA Ali Hassan Zardari on Friday announced financial assistance for families of 12 fishermen drowned near Keti Bandar

Three boats with 46 fishermen on board capsized on January 22, after getting lashed by violent winds near Keti Bunder.

The district administration with the assistance of Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security had rescued 34 fishermen and 12 others went missing.

Out of 12 missing fishermen, nine bodies have been recovered and still three are missing.

Local MPA Ali Hassan Zardari requested the chief minister to extend financial assistance to the poor grieved families.

The chief minister announced a Rs 100,000 assistance for each fisherman who died in the incident and directed the relief Commissioner/SMBR to support the affected families.