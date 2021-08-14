UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Announces Rs 5m Reward For Shikarpur Police For Killing Notorious Dacoits

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM Sindh announces Rs 5m reward for Shikarpur police for killing notorious dacoits

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a Rs 5 million reward for the police of Shikarpur district who killed two notorious dacoits - Jhanagl Alias Motu Tighani and Jan Mohammad Teghani in an encounter.

Both the dacoits, Jhangal Teghani and Jan Mohamamd Teghani were reportedly involved in heinous crimes such as killing, kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies, dacoities and killing two policemen, Munawar Jatoi and Abdul Khaliq, said a statement.

The police had registered 36 FIRs against Jhangal Teghani and 21 FIRs against Jan Mohammad.

The chief minister said that with the killing of two notorious dacoits the morale of the police has got high and people of Larkana division have heaved a sigh of relief.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Sindh police chief to issue appreciation certificates to the police party who participated in the encounter against the notorious dacoits.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Kidnapping Larkana Shikarpur Jatoi Murad Ali Shah Million

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

1 hour ago
 50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on cu ..

Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on customs services during EXPO2020 ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Moveme ..

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Movement engages global experts to d ..

1 hour ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

1 hour ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.