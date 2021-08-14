CM Sindh announces Rs 5m reward for Shikarpur police for killing notorious dacoits

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a Rs 5 million reward for the police of Shikarpur district who killed two notorious dacoits - Jhanagl Alias Motu Tighani and Jan Mohammad Teghani in an encounter.

Both the dacoits, Jhangal Teghani and Jan Mohamamd Teghani were reportedly involved in heinous crimes such as killing, kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies, dacoities and killing two policemen, Munawar Jatoi and Abdul Khaliq, said a statement.

The police had registered 36 FIRs against Jhangal Teghani and 21 FIRs against Jan Mohammad.

The chief minister said that with the killing of two notorious dacoits the morale of the police has got high and people of Larkana division have heaved a sigh of relief.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Sindh police chief to issue appreciation certificates to the police party who participated in the encounter against the notorious dacoits.