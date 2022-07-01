UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Appointed Dean Faculty Of Mechanical Process & Earth Engineering MUET Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

CM Sindh appointed Dean Faculty of Mechanical Process & Earth Engineering MUET Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Khanji Harijan as Dean Faculty of Mechanical Process and Earth Engineering Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that according to notification of the Department of Sindh Universities and Boards, Prof. Dr. Khanji Harijan has been appointed Dean Faculty of Mechanical Process and Earth Engineering for a period of three years.

